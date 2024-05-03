Jury recommends life in prison for man convicted of murder in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A somerset man who left house arrest while awaiting trial for murder was convicted of murder on Thursday, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff.

Samuel Baker was convicted of the murder of Robert Claunch, which took place in Faubush, Kentucky, in 2021. The jury returned the convictions for counts of first-degree murder and burglary and recommended he serve life in prison without the possibility of probation or parole, according to the sheriff's office.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says that in August 2023, Baker's bond was reduced while he was awaiting trial, and he was placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Baker then removed his monitor and left his house in a red Corvette, which was later recovered in northern Pulaski County. Baker was then located in El Dorado, Kansas, with a woman.

They were both taken into custody without incident on local charges.