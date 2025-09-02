Somerset Mayor Alan Keck announces he will not seek 3rd term in office

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck announced that he will not seek a third term in office during his seventh State of the City address at the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

“It’s been an unbelievable honor, privilege and joy to lead and serve this community,” Keck said. “But I want to make something clear — this work was never about me. It was never about my future or what I might accomplish. It was and remains about transforming our community, and that work will continue with vigor and passion.”

Keck was elected to his second term in 2022 and, according to a news release, he "transformed" the city through economic development, tourism, and "fostering a strong sense of community spirit."

The release further read that he established a bold, new identity for the city, generated new business revenue, invested in first responders, and revived downtown with new attractions, among other reported accomplishments.

In addition, Keck was named 2021 Kentucky League of Cities Elected Official of the Year and was also recognized by his alma mater, Western Kentucky University, as a member of inaugural under 40 at the Top class, the release read.

“When I first took office, I asked this community to do something different — to believe in itself,” Keck said. “Today, I can say with confidence that we finally do. I am not leaving because I don’t enjoy this work, or because there isn’t more to be done. I’m leaving because this mission has to be bigger than one man or one woman. Progress isn’t about me. It’s bigger than all of us. It’s about building a better Somerset. And the best is yet to come.”

The release detailed that Keck earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of Cumberland and he currently serves on the Leadership Kentucky board of directors and on the Kentucky League of Cities board.

Keck will continue to serve as the mayor of Somerset until his tenure ends in December 2026.

“Aside from my role as a husband and father, serving alongside the amazing team at the City of Somerset has been my life’s greatest privilege,” Keck said. “This team is the best in the state, hands down, and I am so proud of the work we have accomplished together.”