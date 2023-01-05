Somerset mayor Alan Keck set to file for 2023 Kentucky governor race

(LEX 18) — When Alan Keck files paperwork Thursday morning in Frankfort, he'll be joining a group that includes former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft, state auditor Mike Harmon, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The Somerset native and mayor says his experience in the public and private sectors sets him apart from other republican candidates.

"I've run a company. I've run a city. Kentucky is gonna be electing its CEO. Somebody who's going to utilize that experience to solve a lot of generational problems we have."

Keck tells LEX 18 that Kentucky must grow its economy through policies that include eliminating the income tax and providing incentives for paid parental leave.

"The pension problem would be better if we grow. The workforce problem, crisis I've called it, would be better if we grow."

Keck says he supports legalizing sports betting.

"I think the governor should work with legislators to get this done, the House passed it last session. I think its a matter of time and something I stand firmly behind."

And when it comes to legalizing medical marijuana, he says he's in favor of that, too.

"I think again properly regulated, it can be safer than opioids which we've been prescribing for years. More natural and cheaper."

He's hoping these ideas stand out to Kentuckians as he joins this crowded field of candidates.