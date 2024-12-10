Somerset nonprofit takes campers filled with donations to NC flood victims

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A nonprofit based in Somerset has been filling campers full of donations to give to families affected by the Hurricane Helene flooding.

Monday, the group "Keepin It Movin Steve Ping" collected donations outside of the Nicholasville Tractor Supply.

"These people need help, they need help more than I can even express," said group leader David Bennett. "People are sleeping in tents still with children as young as one year old, with no heat."

Bennett has already made several trips down to North Carolina, each time with a camper full of supplies.

"It's heart wrenching, you can't describe it really, almost like a bomb went off in places," said Bennett.

He said they need donations of new blankets, linens, towels, food, propane tanks, and any other household items you may think of.

"if you just think about what you need in your house to live, you need the same thing in a camper," said Bennett.

The next camper will be delivered to North Carolina sometime next week. To donate, visit their Facebook page.