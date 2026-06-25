Somerset photographer offers free 'Stranger Sessions' to connect people in the autistic community

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX News) — Photographer Tatum Popplewell is offering what she calls "Stranger Sessions" through her business, Gathered Grain Co., which she launched just a month ago.

The concept is simple: participants apply online, get matched with a stranger based on age, interests, and personality, and then meet for a relaxed, playful photoshoot — no perfect poses, no forced smiles, and no pressure to make eye contact.

"I think that capturing genuine moments between humans just being humans, like and experiencing life, is such a beautiful thing to experience. I just absolutely love it," Popplewell said.

The results, she says, often surprise people.

"Most of the time, they have a lot of chemistry, and they eventually kind of walk it off as if they're either really good friends or sometimes they even go on a date," Popplewell said.

Popplewell's decision to open the sessions to the autistic community is personal. Her cousin and nephew are both autistic, and she says watching them grow has inspired her.

"My cousin and my nephew are both autistic, and watching them blossom in the world has been so beautiful. They're really adamant about who they are. And they're very extroverted, genuine, loving people. And I just -- I love seeing that," Popplewell said.

The sessions are completely free for people with autism, and Popplewell says she wants everyone to feel welcome.

"I think that everybody deserves to have an experience like this, it's definitely going to be one of the best things you ever do. And I genuinely believe you will have such a good time. I'll make you feel super comfortable, you know, I think you'll have such a good time. And you won't have to worry about being posed or something like that," Popplewell said.

Matches are carefully made to ensure comfort and compatibility, with the goal of creating genuine connections — not just great photos.

If you'd like to register for a Stranger Session, click here: Gathered Grain Co. - Contact Form

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