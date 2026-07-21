Somerset photographer's 'Stranger Sessions' bring connection and confidence to the autistic community

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Somerset photographer is opening her "Stranger Sessions" photoshoots to people with autism — and one pairing has already sparked a friendship that both families say changed their lives.

Tatum Hopplewell, owner of Gathered Grain Co., created the Stranger Sessions concept to help foster connection, friendship, and confidence among autistic individuals. After Lex News first reported on the sessions, Clark County mother Heather Williams nominated her 21-year-old autistic daughter, Shayleigh Walls, to take part.

Hopplewell paired Shayleigh with 21-year-old Caelan Jordan for the shoot.

"It was really fun, I really enjoyed watching Caelan and Shayleigh — they're fantastic people," Hopplewell said.

The session produced more than just photographs.

"I think that's great because me and Caelan were — we've become good friends," Shayleigh said.

Williams said the two families still stay in touch. For her, though, the most meaningful moment was watching her daughter step into something unfamiliar and embrace it with confidence.

"When she was first diagnosed you know, years ago, they had said that she wouldn't do this, she wouldn't do that. She wouldn't graduate, she wouldn't 'do your normal things.' And you know she's out here showing the world that she can step up and the sky's the limit," Williams said.

A TikTok video Hopplewell posted from the session has received more than 30,000 likes and hundreds of supportive comments, turning a single photoshoot into a wider conversation about inclusion and belonging.

"I just, I feel like everybody deserves to have a meaningful connection, you know, and opening up the door for autistic individuals has kind of sparked the conversation of how important inclusion is," Hopplewell said.

For Shayleigh, the experience came down to one word.

"Beautiful. It's just beautiful," Shayleigh said.

Stranger Sessions for people in the autistic community are free. If you or a loved one are interested in a session, you can sign up here.

