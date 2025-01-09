Somerset preparing for inches of snow

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — There’s plenty of green poking through the snow in Pulaski County but that’s set to change with several inches of snow in the forecast Friday.

“We ended up with maybe inch and a half of snow, little bit of ice,” said David Hargis about Sunday’s storm. “It really was not as big of impact as what we're afraid of this one tomorrow may be.”

Hargis is the superintendent of the Somerset Street Department, and he and his crew feel prepared.

“We've been looking in monitoring it since Monday actually, or Sunday, and now it's time,” he said. “We feel like we've got a pretty good game plan, we're going to start in the morning getting down a layer of salt.”

The big difference between Sunday’s sleet and Friday’s forecast is the lack of projected ice. The crew shouldn’t have to worry about frozen trees or powerlines, they just have to clear snow from the road.

“That storm had a whole different feel because that could possibly occur,” Hargis said. “This being just a snow event we know what to do and we don't have to worry about the ice, so we feel very confident with what we're doing.”

“It's hard on small businesses,” said Tammy Hoehler, owner of the Mole and Hole and Tipsy Toad on the Somerset Square. “We can't be open and we can't run our business like we normally do.”

The week of winter has limited customer traffic at her shop.

“You can just kind of bank on that January is always going to be a slow month,” Hoehler said, “and if it if we have any kind of weather event at all, and it definitely slows things down.”

When there are fewer people, Hoehler stocks shelves, fills orders, and works on her website. But she hopes things will get back to normal soon.

“I will be here tomorrow for a little while.” Hoehler said. “I anticipate going home early, anticipate not being here Saturday, and hope it passes.”

