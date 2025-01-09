'Something just doesn't add up': Woman questions sister's death in camper fire

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — An ankle bracelet is all that's left after Megan Milburn's body was pulled from a fiery camper on Dec. 5 in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were dispatched to a mobile home along US 27 North for reports of a fire.

Following an investigation, 37-year-old Milburn was found dead within the camper. Another individual escaped with no injuries.

“I want to know what happened that night to my sister because I lay at night and I replay this in my head,” said Emma Clines, Milburn’s sister.

Clines lives just yards away from the mobile home park where her sister died that night. She told LEX 18 that Milburn had been living with her for a few years. The two were inseparable.

“She was very bubbly, happy, giving…she was the sweetest person,” said Clines. “She had the most contagious laugh ever, and it just made her happy to do something for someone or give something to somebody. She was that person, she was my person.”

Behind that smile, Milburn had her demons. Clines said her sister struggled with addiction.

In September, Milburn was charged with possession of a controlled substance, to which Clines hoped finally warranted involuntary treatment.

“I tried to utilize Casey's Law for her. I went through all the steps and process they require to get you seen by a judge and get you help, and they denied me of helping her,” said Clines.

She questions the impact of denying Casey’s Law.

“If they were to have given her that help, she would have been in rehab today and not dead,” said Clines.

It's not the only thing keeping her up at night.

Clines told LEX 18 that Milburn had visited the mobile home park on the evening of Dec. 5 to see a friend, and she doesn't believe her sister planned to stay the night, seeing as she always slept at her home.

“I want to know how an individual was in that same structure with her and was able to escape with no injuries whatsoever. I want to know, if she was trying to get out, why didn't he hear her?” questioned Clines.

They’re questions only an investigation can answer, and with the state medical examiner's office backed up for weeks, the Lincoln County coroner said that a toxicology report likely won’t be available for several weeks.

As she waits, the thought of closure isn't even a question.

“Something just doesn't add up,” said Clines.