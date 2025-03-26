Sookie the therapy dog is bringing joy to Conkwright Elementary School

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Every school day at Conkwright Elementary School in Clark County is made extra special by Sookie, the friendly Golden Retriever mix whose presence captivates both students and staff.

Owned by school counselor Kari McGrath, Sookie is no ordinary dog—she's a certified therapy dog. When Sookie enters a room, all eyes and hands immediately gravitate towards her.

"Do you wanna give her some pets right here?" asked McGrath, ensuring everyone gets a turn to interact with the beloved pup.

"She loves the attention," McGrath explained. "Her tail wags, and the kids have learned her favorite spots to be pet, so they give her scratches and her tail keeps wagging."

Sookie’s path to becoming a therapy dog was serendipitous. McGrath came across Sookie in 2019 as a result of LEX 18’s "Pet of the Day" partnership with the Lexington Humane Society.

"They sent me a video of her from the news and they were like, 'You've been looking for another dog to rescue. We think this is your dog,'" McGrath recalled.

Identified then as a six-month-old pound puppy, McGrath immediately saw Sookie's potential to become a perfect pet and an outstanding therapy dog with the right training. Her intuition proved correct.

"I feel like our school and our district have seen what a difference having a therapy dog at school can make, not just for students, but for staff too," McGrath says. "They come and get on the floor with her, and just sit with her; it helps them decompress."

Seven-year-old Sookie now spends three days a week at Conkwright Elementary, delighting everyone by walking the halls, visiting classrooms, and even performing tricks.

In a heartwarming addition to the school environment, Sookie even posed for her own school photo—cementing her as a picture-perfect member of the Conkwright family.

"She's a blessing not just to me as her owner but to our kids and our staff and our families," McGrath said, reflecting on Sookie’s impact.

As the school day comes to a close, students cheerfully bid farewell: "Can you guys say bye Sookie?"

"Bye Sookie!," the kids exclaimed.

