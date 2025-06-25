Sophia Rosing released early from jail after receiving credit

(LEX 18) — A woman sentenced to 12 months in county jail for assaulting a UK student employee and using racial slurs was released early due to jail credits, officials confirmed Thursday.

An official said that Sophia Rosing's charges were "amended to misdemeanors, and she was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail on October 17, 2024. She was serving a county sentence and was never in custody of the Kentucky Department of Corrections. She received pre-sentence credit and good time credit by the jail, which advanced her release to May 11, 2025."

The official added that The Department of Corrections "had no role in her custody or release."