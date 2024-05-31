​Finding sources for a greener planet: Bluegrass Greensource seminar sells out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s the first time Bluegrass Greensource has hosted this conference, and already, they will have to think about making plans for a bigger venue should they do it again next year.

“It is sold out, so we’re really excited about that,” said Amy Sohner with Bluegrass Greensource.

The conference brings together companies large and small to learn and share ideas about how to best make their facilities energy efficient while reducing their respective carbon footprints on the planet.

“Reducing production or reducing waste can really make them a good partner or good corporate citizen in the communities where they are,” Sohner said. “Beyond that, there are also potential money savings, especially in energy,” she continued.

This first conference staged by Bluegrass Greensource brought out some heavy hitters such as Coca-Cola, Lexmark, and Maker’s Mark Distillery.

“Coca-Cola, Lexmark, and Maker’s want to be an example. They’re maybe not going to learn from this conference, but they are sure going to be a good example,” she said of the larger, more established companies that have already been implementing resources for using renewable energy and other measures to help protect the environment.

“A lot of time we hear smaller business don’t have the bandwidth, the money or the knowledge to save money, or to save water, or energy,” Sohner said. “We’re really hoping this event will talk to them and give them ideas and resources so that they can do all of those things,” she added.

