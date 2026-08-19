South Dakota man facing charges after stealing vehicle, hitting LPD cruiser Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A South Dakota man is facing charges after Lexington Police say he stole a vehicle and fled from police on Tuesday, where he later hit a LPD cruiser.

According to an arrest citation, 25-year-old Jerry Austin allegedly stole a truck belonging to a Lexington-based storage and portable restroom company around 2 p.m. While attempting to flee from officers, Austin "created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to officers and civilians by striking a police cruiser, driving on side walks, running red lights and stop signs."

Austin allegedly hit a police cruiser and caused over $10,000 worth of damage to both the cruiser and the stolen vehicle.

He has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, first degree wanton endangerment, first degree criminal mischief, and first degree fleeing or evading police.

