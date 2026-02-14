Southeastern Kentucky EMT arrested, charged with theft

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bell County EMT was arrested and charged with theft on Friday for an incident that occurred in late January, according to a press release by the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

According to the press release, 24-year-old Emily R. Long, who was employed with Bell County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), allegedly stole a payroll check worth $1,128.05 on Friday, Jan. 30.

Law enforcement began the investigation after confirming the theft with Bell County EMS. Then, Bell County Fiscal Court placed a stop on the check upon the notification of the theft.

On Friday, Long was arrested by law enforcement officers with the Bell County Sheriff's Office and the Harlan County Sheriff's Office. She was lodged at the Harlan County Detention Center and charged with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 but under $10,000, according to police.

Long's employment with Bell County EMS has been terminated, and she has been released from the Harlan County Detention Center on a posted bond.