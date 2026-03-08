Southeastern Kentucky officials rescue person and dog from Laurel River Lake

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening, the London - Laurel Rescue Squad, along with other officials from southeastern Kentucky, rescued a person and a dog from the Laurel River Lake in Laurel County, according to a Facebook post by the London - Laurel Rescue Squad.

The rescue occurred at the low head dam off of East City Dam Road in Corbin, after the London-Laurel County 911 Center notified units of an individual in the water attempting to rescue a dog, who was also in the water.

Rescue crews utilized a boat and rope equipment to rescue both the person and dog from the water. The person was transported to emergency services by boat.

According to the post, assisting the London - Laurel Rescue Squad on scene was the Corbin Fire Department, West Knox Fire Rescue, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County Emergency Management, and Laurel County Animal Control.

