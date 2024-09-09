Southeastern KY schools close Monday following manhunt for suspected Laurel Co. shooter

LAUREL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been an extensive three days of searching for Joseph Couch and Southeastern Kentucky schools took action by closing Monday to protect all of its students.

More than 10 school districts across Southeastern Kentucky closed Monday as local, state, and federal agencies continue day three of the search for suspected shooter Joseph Couch.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Couch fired at 12 vehicles, hitting five people.

Schools in the southeastern Kentucky area began announcing closures for Monday, prompting parents to express waves of gratefulness across Facebook.

"Oh, I'm very proud of the school system that they chose to close, not only in the county I live in but also in the surrounding counties. That to me was fantastic news," said Moana Rose, who lives in the Laurel County area.

"It's scary. It's scary. I mean Wednesday it was a shooting somewhere and then Saturday we have this situation here, so it's very scary. But we trust in our authorities, we know they are doing their best. We're praying that this situation ends maybe today," said Angela Reyes, a mother of four who all attend East Bernstadt.

Knox County Public Schools released a statement regarding the closure:

"For Monday, we put in place extra precautionary safety measures following the active shooter situation over the weekend. We hope the additional daylight hours will allow law enforcement time to cover more ground in surrounding counties where the suspect might be. Our goal was to reduce the amount of traffic on the roads should the suspect be in our area and planning another active event.

Our bus drivers know exactly which children they pick up at each stop. Unlike in larger cities, we do not have many common gathering places for bus pickup, which could easily allow someone to board the bus or have extra time to target one. This adds an extra layer of security, ensuring our buses only stop for pickup of our students in the immediate area of their home.

Knox County consulted our local and regional law enforcement on Sunday evening before deciding to cancel classes. We will seek their input on the next steps as students return to school."

Wayne County School District also released a statement stating they are increasing security:

"Wayne County Schools is committed to taking proactive measures to protect our students and staff. Superintendent Don Neal has collaborated with local law enforcement agencies to increase security across all district schools by providing increased police patrols, on-site security personnel, and enhanced communication."

"We need to pray. I think God is the only one that can stop all of the craziness that's in the world right now. And we need to talk with our kids and say everything we do is going to have consequences, so we have many things to do as parents. Everything starts at home," said Reyes.

