Southern KY interstate lanes closed due to Tennessee crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 has announced that all I-75 southbound lanes near mile marker 11 will be closed for an extended period of time due to a car accident on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

Southbound drivers are asked to detour at exit 11, Kentucky Highway 93, and seek an alternate route until the road reopens.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, the road will be closed for an estimated five hours.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.