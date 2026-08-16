'Spaces to help heal': ONE Lexington to host community healing events following Saturday shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Devine Carama, the director of ONE Lexington, a citywide initiative that aims to reduce gun violence in the community, announced that the organization and community members are hosting multiple healing events to help guide those impacted by Saturday's mass shooting at Charles Young Park.

According to Carama, the first event will take place Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Charles Young Center (540 East Third Street), following a press conference to be held by Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers at 3:15 p.m. The event will be a community prayer vigil, organized by community member Rolanda Woolfolk.

Second, ONE Lexington will be hosting a community healing space for adults on Monday from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Dunbar Community Center (545 North Upper Street).

"We are inviting community members who were directly impacted by yesterday's shooting incident to offer them on-site support as well as connect them with the long-term trauma and mental health supports and services," Carama said.

ONE Lexington will be holding a second community healing space event on Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the same location, the Dunbar Community Center, which is geared towards youth and students navigating the traumatic event.