Speakeasy Dispensary to open new medical cannabis location in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new medical cannabis dispensary is set to open in Lexington, marking another milestone for Kentucky's developing medical marijuana program.

Speakeasy Dispensary will officially open its doors to registered medical cannabis patients at 10 a.m. on Jan. 15 at 1849 Alysheba Way, according to a release from the company.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place the day before on Jan. 14, welcoming local officials, industry partners and invited guests.

The Lexington location, the company noted, will feature a unique design inspired by Kentucky's equestrian heritage. Patients enter through a front lobby designed like a traditional jockey club before accessing the main sales floor through a concealed entry.

"Opening in Lexington is an important step for Kentucky's medical cannabis program, and for the patients it's meant to serve," Gold Leaf Management CEO Casey Flippo said. "This is a new program, and it's still taking shape, so our focus is on giving patients a place where they can ask questions, understand their options, and feel comfortable walking through the process."

Flippo acknowledged that early availability and pricing will reflect the current market conditions as Kentucky's medical cannabis program continues to develop, the release read.

The dispensary plans to work with licensed cultivators and processors throughout Kentucky to expand product selection over time. While early availability will be limited, Speakeasy's long-term focus is on building industry partnerships to support a diverse offering for patients as more operators join the market, the company added.