Speed cameras coming to Kentucky construction zones, including Richmond Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Speed enforcement cameras are coming to Kentucky construction zones to protect workers and drivers by slowing down traffic through active work sites.

The cameras will not automatically issue tickets to speeding drivers. Instead, they will collect data that law enforcement officers will use to pull over violators, with fines reaching up to $500.

"The majority of people injured or killed in work zones are drivers. So this is focused really heavily on trying to lower those speeds to improve that safety and make sure people get home safe at the end of the day, whether you're driving through the work zone or working there," Allen Blair, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson, said.

One of the first camera installations is happening in Lexington on U.S. 25, with many more installations planned throughout the fall.

Additional work zones receiving the speed enforcement cameras include I-75 in Laurel and Whitley counties, I-64 in Shelby County and multiple job sites in Lawrence County in Eastern Kentucky.

Drivers can identify active speed enforcement zones by looking for flashing signs that clearly indicate photo enforcement is in use.

"It's a flashing sign that will clearly indicate that you know, speed is being enforced by photo enforcement and the lights will be flashing to indicate that that is active in the work zone," Blair said.

The legislature worked to ensure the camera system balances public safety with appropriate enforcement measures.

"A lot of that was worked out by the legislature. We appreciate the help to getting this to the point where it can help safety, at the same time, not be an overreach for the public," Blair said.

Officials emphasize that the primary goal is safety, not revenue generation through tickets.

"This isn't about writing tickets. This is about helping people to slow down and this is another tool to do that," Blair said.