Spike in nonfatal drug overdoses seen in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington is experiencing a spike in suspected non-fatal drug overdoses, a trend seen since June 2, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports.

According to the agency, the spike is reflected in data by the Overdose Detection Mapping Application System (ODMAP).

In a Facebook post, the agency encourages the public to carry naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses, “especially if you or someone you know has substance use disorder.”

Naloxone may work regardless of the type of drug ingested, as fentanyl has been found in “all types of regulated drugs,” the agency writes.

The agency’s Harm Reduction Program additionally provides naloxone to those in need of it, following a 10 to 15 minute class. They are available on Mondays and Thursdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesdays 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the health department, located at 650 Newtown Pike.

The health department encourages to public to avoid using drugs alone, contacting https://findhelpnowky.org/kyfor treatment options, regularly checking in on friends and relatives to share information, and calling 911 when an overdose is suspected.