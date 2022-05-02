Splash!: Lexington breaks ground on new interactive water play project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington officials broke ground Monday on Splash!, a new interactive water play project coming to Charles Young Park next year.

The estimated $1.5 million project is largely funded through private donors.

“A new playground, resurfaced basketball courts, and now Splash! will make Charles Young Park a real attraction in the East End,” Gorton said.

Renderings show the stream, stepping stones, and water arches planned for Splash!.

"This area of town is so deserving and sometimes get overlooked. So I'm glad we're able to be a part of it," said Nick Rowe, Kentucky American Water.

City leaders say the project draws inspiration from landscapes in the Bluegrass. The water feature will also tell the story of Brigadier General Charles Young from Mays Lick. He was the first African American to achieve the mark of colonel in the U.S. Army.

Members of the Charles Young Center Advisory Board are eager to see what what the project adds to the neighborhood.

"Maybe this park will allow children to know someone cares about their activities and what they do," said Charles Fields, Charles Young Center Advisory Board.

Other life-long residents are also excited. Sharon Searcy says she spent her childhood coming to Charles Young Park, playing sports and celebrating holidays.

"This is what I remember. to see a water park come here, that will be great for my grandkids. Because they're mermaids."

Splash! should be ready for kids by spring 2023.

