Splash!: New water pad opens inside Lexington park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the state of Kentucky is about to bake in searing heat for a few days the timing for the grand opening of Lexington’s newest splash pad couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We have been waiting all summer of this to open,” said Marlena Crawford.

Crawford had the day off and brought her daughter here to play after a dentist appointment.

“It is nice. It’s beautiful. We moved here a year ago from a small town (Carlisle) and it didn’t have anything like this,” she continued.

Charles Young Park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was built on land purchased by the city of Lexington in 1930. It was meant to serve as a green space for African Americans when the city was still segregated. The park as a whole has long been a source of pride.

“We will bring our children back to the park, we’ll have football, basketball, running in the water, picnics, family reunions,” said City Councilmember, Tanya Fogle before today’s ribbon cutting ceremony.

Mayor Linda Gorton led this morning’s ceremony, speaking while kids were already splashing around behind her in the area known as, Splash!

“I think it’s safe to say that Splash! will make the summer days a little more enjoyable,” Mrs. Gorton said before grabbing a scissor to cut the ribbon.

The water pad was build with donated money from several area benefactors.