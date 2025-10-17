Spooky Sunrise: Porch pumpkin styling business is smashing success in central Kentucky

(LEX 18) — A new fall-inspired small business has become a smashing success in central Kentucky, bringing "gourd-eous" decor to porches across the region.

On a beautiful fall day, you'll find plenty of Halloween decor in Lexington, from witches to skeletons. But some porches are especially stunning thanks to Gourd & Porch, a pumpkin styling service that launched this fall.

"One day I woke up and was like let's do this. I love fall, people love to decorate their homes, and why not pumpkins?" said Jodi Chmielewski, the woman behind Gourd & Porch.

Chmielewski decided to go for it after seeing the success of similar business models across the country.

"We deliver pumpkins, we display and lay them out and design them, and then we pick them up at the end of the season," Chmielewski said.

One home on Ashland Avenue has 60 pumpkins lining the front steps.

"I love texture, I love color, I love designs. This is really fun because it's like 3D art for me," Chmielewski said.

Gourd & Porch offers three packages, including a DIY option. Packages start at $325, and Chmielewski says the average customer spends between $500 and $600.

Her business has been so popular that she's almost sold out for this year.

"I'm busy in Lexington, I have clients all the way in Louisville. It's amazing. People have been so supportive and wonderful," Chmielewski said.

When the season ends, Gourd & Porch can even remove the pumpkins. Chmielewski says she'll take them back to local farms for composting.

Looking ahead to next fall, she expects her business to grow even bigger.

"Next year we'll have a full design team, we'll have drivers, and a warehouse," Chmielewski said.

For now, she's focused on sprinkling some pumpkin spice all across the Bluegrass.

"We're here to create fall magic. We love what we do, we love bringing joy to Lexington, Louisville, and Central Kentucky, and we're really looking forward to more houses, more people, and bringing more joy to our city," she said.

Gourd & Porch also shared advice to keep your porch pumpkins fresh all season long. First, clean your pumpkins with a bleach or vinegar solution. Wipe them down to remove any mold or bacteria. Finally, apply a light layer of Vaseline to protect the pumpkins for a few months.

