Spradlin family hopes judge will delay trial as forensic testing is not complete

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been 856 days since police say M.K. McKinney stabbed Amber Spradlin to death inside his father's Floyd County home, and the upcoming trial may face another delay.

McKinney, his father local dentist Dr. Michael McKinney, and Josh Mullins were scheduled to go to trial December 1. However, the prosecutor filed a motion yesterday asking for a delay so they can complete all forensic testing.

At least 33 items still need to be analyzed for DNA, according to court documents.

Spradlin's cousin Dr. Debbie Hall couldn't go into specifics but says some evidence not initially thought to yield much information did show DNA, which requires further testing.

"Does the family support this delay? Yes, of course we want everything to get wrapped up as quickly as possible but we don't want things rushed, we want to have some strong convictions," Hall said.

"I think it's going to make it harder for them to deny what they've done," Hall said.

Dr. Michael McKinney and Josh Mullins face seven counts each of complicity to tampering. Police say they helped MK McKinney try to cover up the crime.

According to the indictment, all three are accused of removing, concealing or destroying the clothes MK wore during the killing, then cleaning Spradlin's blood from the kitchen and laundry sinks, as well as removing or destroying a surveillance camera that would have captured Spradlin's murder.

While all three men maintain their innocence, Spradlin's family believes the DNA findings will prove otherwise.

"People need to know what was done and what these findings are. I just think people need to know what was done," Hall said.

All three defendants go to court Thursday when a judge will take up the commonwealth's motion to continue the trial.