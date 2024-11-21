Spread cheer, not germs: a (holiday) recipe for illness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The cold weather and snow arrived overnight, changing the weather across Kentucky in a heartbeat. Those, combined with an upcoming holiday travel week, could work against us in the fight to stay out of the doctor's office.

“This is the time of year we really see those respiratory illnesses start to go up,” said Kevin Hall, communication chief for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. “Kids will be inside more often than we've seen, and you’ll have people traveling, long car rides, people on planes, so it’s a time for germs to get shared and spread."

As is always the case, the department recommends getting vaccinated against certain viruses like the flu and COVID-19. Other respiratory illness such as RSV, or pertussis (whooping cough), might start off gently before getting worse. It’s why department officials suggest making the ultimate sacrifice if you’re not feeling 100% before sharing the holiday with others.

“We know it's hard to miss those family functions, but if you're sick with the flu, fever, or a cough that one go away, stay home,” Hall said. “See if someone can bring you a plate of leftovers rather than spreading those germs.”

In each of the last two years, the LFCHD recorded over 3,000 lab-confirmed cases of the flu. In a county of more than 300,000 people, Hall said that was just the tip of the iceberg, and this season, the department won’t be offering those weekly statistics.

“So many flu cases are not captured because they are only lab-confirmed, so it gave a false sense of security that it's not as rampant as it really was,” Hall said, before noting that the COVID numbers aren’t accurate either, as most people use the home test kit, which means the state never receives the result.

“What's actually out there is much lower than what you'll see on the state website,” he said of the flu and coronavirus.

Wearing a mask is a good option for those who will be flying, but it’s been many years since that was a strong recommendation, or requirement.

“It's a personal choice, but it can be intimidating to be the one person with it on. But if comfortable, it can protect you, or any vulnerable people you're traveling with,” Hall said.

Hall also said people should be particularly careful during the holiday around kids under the age of 5, adults over the age of 65 and anyone who has an underlying condition that could be exasperated by a viral infection.

