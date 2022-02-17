Spring-like storm hits central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Smack dab in the middle of winter, we’ve got ourselves a full-fledged spring-like storm across Kentucky. On Thursday, temperatures were unseasonably mild as heavy rain and wind prevailed.

“For Lexington, this will primarily be a wind and rain event,” said John Bobel with the city’s Emergency Management office. He then cautioned this is the type of storm that could trigger a tornado outbreak in the western portion of the state, where conditions are expected to be a little more severe.

Central Kentucky was placed under a “wind advisory,” which means gusts of up to 40 MPH were likely in some areas. We’re also set to absorb about 10-12 hours of rain.

“We want to make sure that people keep their downspouts clear. That if they have particular drainage areas that typically flood, that those are clear of debris,” Bobel advised, before adding that any loose deck or patio items should be tied down or stored away.

Bobel said the other problem with a storm like this at this time of year, is it’ll eventually lead to another, much more difficult element to manage.

“When the rain and wind are over, the temperature will drop below freezing. There’s a possibility there will be icing tonight and tomorrow morning,” he cautioned.

At least ice is appropriate for the season.