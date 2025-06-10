SRO of the Year: Hardin County officer humbled by honor

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The state’s School Resource Officer of the Year was named during the two-day Safe School and Communities Conference taking place in Scott County.

“It was an easy choice,” Central Hardin High School Principal Tim Isaacs said of his SRO, Larry Robinson.

Robinson has been walking those halls, protecting the students and faculty, and forming unbreakable bonds with almost everyone there for the last ten years.

“This is the perfect job. It's fun to be with (the students), it's not about the hours, it's about the job itself,” Officer Robinson said.

Robinson previously worked as a Sheriff’s Deputy and State Trooper, but this is the job that’s been his calling in life.

“I hate snow days,” he said.

“The kids notice,” Mr. Isaacs said. “They notice when he's not there. He's just a part of everything we do,” he continued.

Robinson said the award is unexpected, but very nice. He understands his role on the safety side of this job, but he relishes the other parts of the overall mission.

“Try to make that one difference. That's what it's there for, to make that difference in one kid,” he explained.

Robinson has been an SRO since long before the state mandated them at school, so he’s mastered the art of developing a rapport and trust with the students.

“He’s built those relationships with them so they know they can trust him, and that is huge in the world we’re living in,” Isaacs said.

“I don’t think I did anything special to deserve this, but it’s pretty cool to have this,” Officer Robinson said. “I love being in school, working with the kids. It’s my favorite part."