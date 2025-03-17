St. Patrick's Day celebrations start early at McCarthy's in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Ceili Academy treated the bar at McCarthy's to a performance on St. Patrick's Day, and many customers also popped into neighboring Failte Irish Imports for a taste of the Emerald Isle.

"I always make a lot of friends on St. Patrick's Day so I'm hoping to keep that trend up this year," said Ryan Bush, who was drinking a green beer. "One of my favorite days of the year for sure."

"We've got rashers and sausages and black and white puddings, so people want an Irish breakfast for their dinner," said Failte owner Liza Betz. "Or boiling bacon. We don't eat corned beef in Ireland. We do boiling bacon, so we've got boiling bacon"

Bishop John Stowe also made an appearance for a special blessing in honor of Saint Patrick. Customer Eileen Records spent the morning celebrating in the shop she calls her home away from home.

"I do get a little bit homesick today," Betz told LEX 18. "It's a time just to, you know, reflect on our culture and what St. Patrick's Day is all about and maybe have like one or two pints, but you know, not too many."