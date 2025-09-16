Staff sergeant killed in 1968 station attack to be laid to rest in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The American Legion Post 50 in Berea announced that Staff Sergeant Henry Gerald Gish will be laid to rest in Berea on Sept. 20 after he was killed during an attack on his station in Houaphan Province, Laos in 1968.

A social post from the organization detailed that Gish's remains were recovered and identified recently and he is returning to Berea for his final rest.

Gish, the organization explained, was an Air Force technician at a navigational support station at Lima Site 85 on Phou Pha Thi in Laos.

On March 11, 1968, north Vietnamese commandos reportedly raided the station by scaling a cliff and Gish was killed in action during the attack. At the time, his remains were unable to be recovered.

The funeral is set to occur at Lake's Funeral home on Sept. 20 with visitation scheduled from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The service will then take place at 2 p.m followed by the burial at Berea Cemetery.