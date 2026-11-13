Stamping Ground community mourns 32-year-old mother killed in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Stamping Ground community is mourning the death of a 32-year-old mother killed in a crash Thursday morning near the intersection of Long Lick Pike and Skinnersburg Road.

Clarissa Walker was a wife and mother who was attending mortuary school and preparing to begin clinical work at Johnson's Funeral Home in Georgetown.

WLEX

Funeral home owner Grant Bolt said he recently interviewed Walker and was struck by her genuine and kind spirit.

Those who knew Walker and her family said news of her death has devastated the community.

"Our whole community is definitely very, very upset," family friend Lisa Cook said. "She was a sweet girl. I know her mom well, so I know they're devastated."

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Walker was driving a Jeep on Long Lick Pike when a Ford Explorer attempted to turn left onto the road from Skinnersburg Road. The vehicles collided, causing Walker's Jeep to overturn.

The Scott County coroner said a small child was secured in a car seat inside Walker's vehicle and survived the crash.

People who live and drive in the area said the intersection has long concerned them because of limited visibility.

"Coming off of Skinnersburg Road and not being able to see left or right if something's coming," Cook said, describing the problem.

Family friend Jimmy Dailey also called Long Lick Pike dangerous, saying he previously traveled the road every morning.

LEX News contacted the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to ask whether the intersection is under review or being considered for safety improvements and did not receive a response.

Cook said she would like to see changes that improve drivers' visibility, including potentially lowering the hill or widening the area near the intersection.

As questions remain about the roadway, friends are remembering Walker for the life she lived and the family she leaves behind.

"She watched her kids every day. She took care of them real good," Dailey said.

Cook said her prayers are with Walker's husband and children.