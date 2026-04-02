Stanford Walmart evacuated, closed until further notice as police work to clear 'possible threat'

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Stanford Police report that the Stanford Walmart is closed until further notice as emergency personal work "to clear a possible threat," the department said on social media Thursday evening.

They advise that the store has been evacuated and no injuries have bee reported at this time. The public is encouraged to avoid the area, and they only store currently affected is Walmart.

"...if anywhere else needs evacuated they will be advised accordingly, no further evacuations are expected at this time," SPD said.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.