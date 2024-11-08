State capitol hosts Diwali celebration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear declared November as Hindu American Awareness Month in Kentucky during today’s Diwali celebration at the Kentucky State Capitol.

Dhruv Patel, who helped lead the ceremony, has celebrated Diwali since he was young.

“Diwali meant that we had some nice food at my house and a special day where my parents both took off, but that's all it really was to me when I was just an elementary school,” he said. Now, Diwali has become a celebration of finding the good in everything.

“That's what it means to my family, for us to go into each year with light with a vision, and maybe a guiding hand,” Patel said.

Known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is a five-day celebration coinciding with the Hindu new year. It represents good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair.

This year, Diwali started on Oct. 31. The main day of celebration took place this past Saturday.

“It's not like just about the lights and celebrations,” said Maitri Patel. “It's more about finding a sense of peace and gratitude in our lives and appreciating those positive things that we have.”

This is the second straight year the Kentucky State Capitol hosted a Diwali celebration, and Governor Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined in the festivities.

“I believe that our differences should never divide us,” Beshear said. “They should bring us to together to listen to learn to lift each other up.”

“Seeing this happen, it's like really amazing to see that more people are getting to know about it,” Maitri said. “Coming here to the capital to celebrate. It's pretty cool.”

Dhruv added, “over the years this community has grown this community has accepted us and now we have temples where we are able to celebrate this and coming to the capital to share. It's amazing.”

