State COVID-19 positivity rate remains under 3%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, one day after announcing that most COVID restrictions would end on June 11, Governor Andy Beshear reported 488 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There have been a total of 452,250 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state since the pandemic began.

The state's positivity rate is now 2.83%.

Beshear's office reported 5 new COVID-related deaths.

There are currently 403 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 115 of those patients are in the ICU and 51 are using a ventilator.

The number of unique Kentuckians vaccinated is 1,908,850.