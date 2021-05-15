Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

State COVID-19 positivity rate remains under 3%

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 5:23 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 17:23:55-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, one day after announcing that most COVID restrictions would end on June 11, Governor Andy Beshear reported 488 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There have been a total of 452,250 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state since the pandemic began.

The state's positivity rate is now 2.83%.

Beshear's office reported 5 new COVID-related deaths.

There are currently 403 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 115 of those patients are in the ICU and 51 are using a ventilator.

The number of unique Kentuckians vaccinated is 1,908,850.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight