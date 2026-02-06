State crews step in to help clear Lexington roads after winter storm criticism

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Local drivers are still feeling the effects of the recent winter storm as neighborhood roads across Lexington remain covered in thick ice, making commutes treacherous nearly two weeks after the weather event.

The ongoing road conditions have prompted Governor Andy Beshear to criticize the city's winter weather response plan.

"After two times like this where it's taken them longer than similar, or even smaller cities to get their roads clean, we simply have to do better," Beshear said.

In response to the prolonged road issues, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has deployed crews to Lexington to expedite clearing.

Beshear pointed to the contrast between state-maintained roads and city streets as evidence of different preparation strategies.

"Look at our interstates and the good shape that they're in, the state roads that we work in the good shape that they're in. Part of it is we did, I believe some pre-treatment that Lexington did not do and should probably do," Beshear said.

Despite the governor's criticism, Lexington officials had emphasized their preparation efforts before the storm hit. However, Beshear indicated that the state initially declined assistance.

"We helped and have helped. And then we're told for a period of time that our help wasn't needed," Beshear said.

The governor stressed that improvements are necessary but expressed willingness to work collaboratively with the city.

"They need to be better, but we want to work constructively with Lexington that from everything I'm hearing, wants to do better, but it can't take a third event to get there," Beshear said.

Mayor Linda Gorton's office released a statement addressing the situation, saying in part: "We will conduct an after-action review to find out what went right, what went wrong, and to put together a new plan going forward."

Beshear emphasized the state's willingness to share successful practices that helped clear state roads within approximately two days.

"We're willing to share any and all of the practices that had our state roads up and active in about a two-day period. So now, I mean, the conditions of the road in Lexington are unacceptable," Beshear said.

With additional state crews now working on city streets, Lexington drivers hope their daily commutes will become safer and more manageable in the coming days.

