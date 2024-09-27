Watch Now
State of emergency declared in four Kentucky counties

The building on the corner of East Lexington Avenue and Hodgkins Alley has collapsed, the City of Winchester reports via Facebook.
(LEX 18) — In a post to X, Gov. Andy Beshear said that Breathitt, Clark, Lee and Letcher counties and the city of Winchester have verbally declared a state of emergency.

Kentucky continues to see widespread damage and power outages.

Beshear urged the public to stay safe.

