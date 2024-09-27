State of emergency declared in four Kentucky counties

(LEX 18) — In a post to X, Gov. Andy Beshear said that Breathitt, Clark, Lee and Letcher counties and the city of Winchester have verbally declared a state of emergency.
Kentucky continues to see widespread damage and power outages.
Beshear urged the public to stay safe.
Storm Update: Currently, four counties – Breathitt, Clark, Lee and Letcher – and the city of Winchester have verbally declared a state of emergency, and we are seeing widespread power outages around the commonwealth. Please stay safe.— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 27, 2024