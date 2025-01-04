State of emergency declared in Kentucky ahead of storm system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ahead of a winter storm front expected to bring heavy snow, ice and cold temperatures, a state of emergency has been declared by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

The storm, which is expected to roll into the Commonwealth on Sunday morning, carries with it the possibility of power outages and dangerous roadways.

The declaration "directs the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management to coordinate the state’s response across agencies and private relief organizations," a press release from Beshear's office said.

These include the Kentucky National Guard, as well state transportation workers and local officials, who are working to open warming centers.

“This winter storm will likely cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions on our roads and could cause significant power outages – just 24 hours before it gets dangerously cold,” Gov. Beshear said. “We care about every Kentucky family and those traveling through our great state, and we want to make sure everyone has the information and resources needed to stay safe.”

Kentuckians, if they choose to use space heaters, are urged to be careful and take extra precautions to avoid injury and prevent carbon monoxide exposure. All non-essential travel is also discouraged.

If you have to travel, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet encourages drivers to give plows plenty of space on roadways, ensure their vehicle has an emergency car kit, driving alert and slowing down, and treating dark traffic signals as four way stops.

“This winter storm is serious, and the extreme cold we’re facing days afterward will make travel more hazardous and impact the speed of even our best road treatments, especially after dark,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray. “Our focus is to keep priority routes open, like interstates and parkways, before moving to other routes. Our force of state and contracted crews are ready and will be active. Motorists should exercise caution if they must be on the roads by driving distraction-free and slowing down.”

Secretary Gray also issued an executive order temporarily suspending certain drive time and weigh station restrictions for those carriers "engaged in transporting emergency relief supplies or involved in power restoration activities."

The order hopes to maintain propane, fuel, kerosene and oil supplies.