State of emergency declared in Liberty due to ongoing drought conditions

LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX News) — In a meeting on Monday, Liberty Mayor Sam Haddad declared a state of emergency due to ongoing drought conditions in the area, the Casey County News reports.

According to the paper, the order "includes restrictions on outdoor water use for pools, gardens, yards, and so forth, along with a prohibition on car washes unless they have a city-approved water recycling system."

Covering Kentucky Casey county residents 'praying for rain' and conserving water amid drought Molly Demrow

Fines start at $250 for the first offense and $500 for the second. A third offense carries the possibility of disconnection.

The city also approved an ordinance to install a "new system of phases in water restrictions handling water shortages" and another to implement a surcharge for users of city water.

The paper reports that the East Casey Water District's board will be able to create their own fines and enforcement. The second reading of the city ordinances introduced Monday night is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.