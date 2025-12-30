State officials report Kentucky's first pediatric flu death this season in Kenton County

(LEX 18) — A Kenton County child has died from the flu, marking the first case of pediatric flu death this season, officials with the Kentucky Department for Public Health report. The child had not received a flu vaccine this season.

“While flu activity is increasing across Kentucky, there are proven steps families can take to protect their loved ones,” Dr. John Langefeld, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said in a release Tuesday. “The flu vaccine is safe, effective and widely available. It is the best way to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death.”

According to Kentucky's Respiratory Disease Dashboard, cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 as well as emergency room visits for acute respiratory illnesses have been on the rise. ER visits and hospitalizations for the cases of the flu in children under the age of 5 are also higher than they were a year ago, KDPH reports.

People, including children ages six months or older, are encouraged to receive annual flu and COVID-19 vaccines at any point in the flu season. Good health habits, like frequently washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick, are also encouraged.

“Team Kentucky is deeply saddened by the loss of a child to influenza,” Dr. Steven Stack, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said in the release. “Our hearts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time. This is a heartbreaking reminder that the flu is not always a mild illness, especially for young children and people with high-risk medical conditions.”

