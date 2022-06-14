Staying cool at summer camp in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week marks the start of Camp Kearney in Lexington.

Hundreds of kids are outside canoeing, fishing, playing games, and running around at the splash pad at Jacobson Park.

Camp Director Anthony Jackson tells LEX 18 the camp typically doesn't see this kind of heat until later in the summer.

"During our staff training, we emphasize heat exhaustion and heat stroke. We train those counselors to see those warning signs. We just want to make sure everyone's out having fun but at the same time staying safe," said Jackson.

He says they're prepared for anything and working hard to keep kids safe, including modifying the camp schedule and handing out lots of Popsicles and water.

We met up with campers Monday as they practiced archery in the shade.

"Sometimes I like to a couple minute rest break. Sometimes I just run around. I don't really care," said 10-year-old Ryan Workman.

Camp Kearney encourages kids to bring a reusable water bottle of their own so they can refill with cold water throughout the day.

"Water Days Wednesday" includes all sorts of water activities planned for campers, which is good news as this heat wave continues through Thursday.

As part of Lexington's heat plan, admission to city pools and aquatic centers is 50% off Tuesday through Thursday. City splash pads are open and free, and located here.

Lexington is opening two cooling centers Tuesday with this week's hot temperatures.

Dunbar Community Center on N. Upper Street is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and a room at Tates Creek Golf Course is open from 7 a.m. to dusk.

Lextran is offering free bus rides to the cooling centers; tell the bus driver that's where you're headed.