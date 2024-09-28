Storm winds blow steeple of Nicholasville church

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — For 50 years, Edgewood Baptist has had an iconic steeple, but as of Friday afternoon, it's no more.

"It was loud, actually we thought it was thunder," said Barbara Miller, who was in the church when the steeple was blown off the roof.

The remnants of Hurricane Helene are to blame. Gusts were recorded up to 60mph in the area.

"By the grace of God it kind of lifted up, sat down right on the lawn of the church between the prayer garden and the sanctuary," said Pastor Steve Gray. "Nobody was hurt, so we'll be able to recover from this no problem."

Gray said they had water damage inside, but within minutes, members of the congregation jumped in to help.

"This is a really resilient people, Jessamine County people are strong, people who roll up their sleeves and go to work," said Gray.

The pastor said they started a prayer group three weeks ago, ironically named "Under the Steeple." He said they'll continue their mission.

"We love the steeple and the symbol it is, it points people to Jesus, and we're going to keep doing that," said Gray.

Sunday services will go on as normal.