Steering everyone clear: Landscapers use heavy machinery to clear ice and snow off driveways

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — What was originally a three-season business for Trey Hurst and Kristy Hurst is now a year-round endeavor thanks to last weekend’s snow and (mostly) ice storm.

“We got out bright and early Sunday morning when everyone woke up to this madness,” Kristy said over the noise of her husband’s Skid Steer machine.

They’ve been going non-stop since then, helping central Kentuckians remove the ice from their driveways so they can get moving again, even if many of the city’s streets are still less than conducive for much, if any movement.

“We've literally had people run outside and they're like, 'can you do ours too, please?'” Kristy said of what business has been like since Sunday.

About three months ago, the couple bought a used $30,000 Skid Steer for their Luv-2-Build landscaping business. Once the storm hit, the Hursts offered to use this powerful machine to help with snow and ice removal.

LEX 18 landscapers clearing snow

They are charging an average of $100 per driveway, depending on size.

When Trey operates the heavy equipment, the result looks to be worth every penny. The Hursts do, however, take into consideration that the price tag might not work for everyone, and try to be accommodating on a case-by-case basis.

“We had some healthcare workers that reached out to us that they needed to get to work, so we came and dug them out. We've got a few churches that have reached out to us and we're giving them a great deal. They want to make sure the lot is safe for services Sunday,” Kristy explained.

“We’ve just tried to help as many people as we could,” she said, before point to the Skid Steer and calling it her husband’s “baby.”