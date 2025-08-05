Steven Lawson, first of 3 men convicted in Crystal Rogers case, to be sentenced Wednesday

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Steven Lawson is expected to be formally sentenced in Nelson County. The 54-year-old was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence for his role in Crystal Rogers' presumed death.

He is the first of three men convicted in the case. Rogers, a mother of five, vanished on July 3, 2015 and her remains have never been found. Lawson and his son, Joseph who was convicted of the same charges, abandoned Rogers' car on the Blue Grass Parkway the night she vanished.

Brooks Houck was convicted of murder (principal or accomplice to the crime) and tampering with physical evidence. Houck and Joseph Lawson are scheduled to be formally sentenced August 21.