'Still in shock': Family remembers 28-year-old that drowned in Lake Cumberland

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A 28-year-old man drowned at Lake Cumberland on July 15, and his family is remembering him as someone who would give anything to help others.

Emergency crews responded to Lake Cumberland around 5:30 p.m. that evening, where Joshua Wethington was pronounced dead at the scene.

His cousin, Jennifer Smith, said Wethington was camping with friends when the accident happened.

"I think he just wanted to wade in the, in the shallow part of the water is what I was told to cool off. There's like a drop off, I guess, and he didn't realize it and got in the deep part. He didn't know how to swim. He just panicked is what I was told," Smith said.

Smith said a friend pulled Wethington to land and attempted CPR.

"The situation and not being able to help him and he tried, he really did," Smith said.

The loss has been especially devastating for Wethington's mother. Joshua Wethington lost his sister five years ago, leaving their mother without two of her children.

Wethington leaves behind a 5-year-old son, Tyler.

Jennifer Smith, cousin

Smith described her cousin as someone who never changed, no matter the circumstances.

"He was always just real laid back, going with the flow," Smith said.

The two grew up spending holidays together and remained close throughout their lives. Their kids playing together when they could visit.

"We had a lot of holidays together and Christmas and Thanksgiving and birthday parties," Smith said.

Smith said the family is still processing the loss.

"I think the whole family is still in shock that it even happened. It's just one of them accidents, so you don't understand what happened," Smith said.

"Till we see him in the funeral, it just, I don't think it's gonna set in that he's gone. It don't seem real," Smith said.

Smith set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs and ease the financial burden on the Wethington family.

"He was just a really good person. He had a great heart. I mean, he would give anyone the shirt, his shirt off his back to help. He, even when he didn't have anything, he still wanted to always help people," Smith said.

Wethington is currently in Frankfort for an autopsy.