Still no arrests in Lexington mass shooting, nearby businesses sticking together

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It has been just over two months since the mass shooting on National Avenue in Lexington that left five injured and one person dead.

Lexington Police are still investigating and following up on any leads. So far, no arrests have been made.

Shelby Noelscher's family owns Zeigler Stained Glass, just a few doors down from where the shooting took place.

"I would say the businesses here and the people here, it's a pretty tight knit community," says Noelscher. "We all look out for each other and help each other out whenever we need it."

Just after midnight on Aug. 9, police say six people were shot, and one person, 31-year-old Antoine Clay, died at the hospital. The building's owner, who had recently installed cameras, says the shooter got out of a vehicle and shot through an open garage bay door into a crowd of people.

Sydney says she learned what had happened after getting a phone call from her brother.

"He's a firefighter for Lexington Fire. He's like, hey there was a shooting on your street, where the business is. So we heard about it that morning and then we saw it on the news later that day," explains Noelscher.

The restaurant, El Cid, has since closed down and the only thing that remains are private property signs, as well as 24 hour video surveillance cameras.

"I say initially it was a little nerve racking because you never expect something like that to happen in your own neighborhood, but I would say the anxiety and stress of it has kind of relieved itself since then. I feel pretty safe in our community here. I know that our first responders will keep us safe and I know they are doing everything they can to look for the person so," says Noelscher.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app.

