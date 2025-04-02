Storm Chasing: Kentucky group positioned for incoming storms, tornadoes

OWENSBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — Casey Caddell usually shies away from predicting the storms he’s about to chase.

“I don't like to scare people and make them think their lives are coming to an end or anything,” Caddell said from western Kentucky on Wednesday morning, where he and his team are positioning themselves for the intense band of storms heading toward the Bluegrass.

“The SPC and National Weather Service are already using the phrase, ‘tornado outbreak,’” he said. “They don’t like to use that phrase and usually wait until the last minute to use it, so the confidence is high that there will be a widespread tornado outbreak,” Caddell added.

Caddell said he loves weather and founded Midsouth Squad for the purpose of chasing storms, doing so for a very specific reason.

“It's not so much me wanting to do it as it is about keeping people safe,” he stated. “I’ve been inside many tornadoes in my life. They’re not fun; they are dangerous and scary for people. Being able to be out there to get eyes on it to kind of inform people of where it's at,” he said of the mission for him and the team.

Their efforts, from inside their new pickup, might prove to be critical late in the afternoon Wednesday and into the evening hours as the storms slide east across the state and into central Kentucky.

“I do want to rank it on the higher end of a catastrophic event, if I were to rank it. I do think it'll be a pretty significant day to remember,” Caddell said.

