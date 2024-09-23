Storm leaves damage: Roof blown off barn, power pole knocked down

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rob Massie was at home Saturday in the late afternoon when a brief, but powerful storm blew through his Bourbon County neighborhood.

“We looked out the back and heard a loud explosion, like a pop, and didn't know what it was,” he explained. “We thought a tree limb fell on my shed in the back, but it wasn't that,” he continued.

It was much more significant as he saw once he walked outside after the storm had passed.

“The roof off the barn blew off into a telephone pole and it landed in the neighbor’s yard a couple doors down,” he said.

The barn, which can be seen from Massie’s home, clipped he metal power line pole bringing it to the ground, before coming to a rest across the street. Already, a new pole is in place.

“I was able to go to church the next morning, and the roof was picked up by the time I got home from church, so they did a great job taking care of us,” he said of the clean-up effort on his street.

Nobody here was hurt by any flying debris, and less than 48 hours later it looks here as if nothing happened.

“The good Lord took care of us! That was the good thing, nobody was hurt,” Mr. Massie said.