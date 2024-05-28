Storm victim benefits from good deeds

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Years later, Tabatha Adams is learning what happens when you pay it forward to someone else.

“A lot of people I had a small hand in helping rebuild from the 2021 tornado were in my driveway yesterday helping me,” she said from her driveway in Dawson Springs.

Her severely damaged home served as the background for our video conference not even 48 hours after another damaging line of storms tore through western Kentucky.

“We have roof damage, we think we have water damage, some cracks in our foundation,” she began to describe. “Our garage is gone, our barn is gone, our decking and fencing and all of our trees are gone,” she continued.

Two and a half years ago, historic tornadoes leveled huge areas of western Kentucky. Tabatha and her family were fortunate then to have skirted the onslaught. So she went and helped anyone in any way possible at that time. Now, she’s on the receiving end of the assistance from community members.

“To see that come full circle was kind of hard,” she said. “I’m much more a helper at heart, but we need it. We’re not ones to ask for help but we’ve had it poured out to us and we thank God for that,” she continued.

Adams and her family are living in a hotel now, given the damage to the roof. She said her insurance company is covering that cost, and a company adjuster should be along soon to assess the damage and get them the money they’ll need to rebuild. She said it took maintenance crews about four hours to cut a path to her home from the road (they evacuated in advance of the storm), and she’s really pleased with the open line of communication that exists between Dawson Springs and the governor’s office.

“He was here yesterday,” she said of Andy Beshear, “and we thank him for that and just appreciate everything they’re doing for us in Frankfort,” she added.

