Storms leave damage, force water conservation

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — As residents of Lancaster continue to observe a request from city hall to conserve water, given the system overload from the storms, a new issue has revealed itself now that the water has receded back into the river.

The Lancaster approach to a bridge on Old Danville Road, leading to Lincoln County, sustained some damage from the water. Large chunks of asphalt were torn up and strewn across the road right where it meets the bridge span.

“It'll have to be repaired at some point, and they'll have to come back and do further inspection now,” said David East. Mr. East is Garrad County’s Deputy Director of Emergency Management.

“It’s amazing what some water can do,” he said in amazement, despite seeing conditions even worse than those resulting from last week’s storms.

The bridge takes drivers between Lincoln and Garrard counties, and the other options are not nearby, so if the integrity of the bridge is determined to be compromised, it’ll be a real inconvenience.

“It’s eroded here,” East said, while walking over to a severely damaged portion of the road. “Could be going back underneath this now. Can’t really tell, but that’s why you have the huge cracks like that."

Schools were closed across Garrard County, which helps with the water conservation. Of this storm, East said it’s right up there with some of the worst he’s seen during his time with the agency, which dates to the 1980s.

“Unfortunately, no,” he said when asked if this was the worst it’s ever been. “But it’s pretty bad. It’s pretty bad."

The mayor’s office is updating the water conservation request over Facebook. For updates, click here: Facebook