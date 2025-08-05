'Story Unfinished' writing another chapter with weekend event in Powell County

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Every day brings a different set of challenges and a chance to start a new page in an unwritten chapter. Christina Smith has made it her mission to help others see that their story is not yet finished.

“My drive through butts against Sue's Hot Dogs,” said Smith, who owns Screamin’ Beans Coffee Shop on Main Street in Stanton. “There was a jeep that pulled up. I had received 988 or suicide awareness ducks and you know, you got a duck a Jeep. When she came over, I had found out that her brother had taken his life two days before. It's amazing the way we were just kind of drawn to each other.”

On Tuesday, Smith shared a few stories of connecting with people who had stories linked to suicide. Nearly two years ago, Smith’s son Gage Cutler took his own life. Now, Smith operates Story Unfinished to honor Gage’s legacy and raise awareness to suicide prevention.

“Story Unfinished is now my love,” Smith said. “It's all my love for Gage poured into the story unfinished where I can't hug Gage. I can't touch Gage. I can't talk to him. I can do this for him.”

This weekend in Powell County, Story Unfinished is putting on its second annual event at the Powell County Lions Club Park. While there are going to be plenty of fun events like food trucks, face painting, and a car show, there will also be a few resources for people to get help and also remember their loved ones.

“We do have the story beads,” Smith said. “I added a hope wall so that when they come in they can write what they have to hope for, what hope keeps them going. I've created a memorial banner so it says their story continues and they're able to write their loved one's name on there.”

The family-friendly event is full of unique ideas, but Smith doesn’t think they all came from her own thinking.

“I'd like to think that Gage whispers in my ear,” she said. “I just kind of put that together and it just kind of hits me, um, that's that voice in my head.”

The Story Unfinished Event at Powell County Lions Club Park is happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Sat., August 9. The event is free for anyone to attend.