Straight-line winds suspected following storm in Pulaski County, leaving damage but no injuries

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Preliminary findings indicate straight-line winds tore through Pulaski County Tuesday night, leaving split trees, downed power lines and structural damage across the area. Officials reported no deaths or injuries.

Crews worked throughout Wednesday to restore power and internet service along Slate Branch Road, where some of the hardest-hit structures were located. The Pulaski County Special Response Team assisted the National Weather Service, using drones to survey the damage.

George Rebuck's home of 10 years was among the most heavily damaged properties in the county. A row of trees that once shielded his house snapped in half, shingles were scattered across the yard, and the home was left exposed.

"I was hollering at them, and I'm pretty sure I saw the farther tree come down towards that window, and at that point I turned around and said get away from the windows," Rebuck said.

Despite the destruction, Rebuck said he was focused on what mattered most.

"No reason to get worked up. Everyone is fine; the house is fine," Rebuck said.

That sense of relief was widespread among residents, many of whom remembered when Pulaski County was hit by tornadoes last spring.

"There is some damage, nothing like it was last year, but there are trees down through that way…not the amount they were last year by no means…but yeah, it came through here pretty hard," Sheila Littrell, a Pulaski County resident, said.

The National Weather Service spent Wednesday retracing the path of destruction to determine exactly what moved through the county and at what speed. Both severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued during the storm.

Jane Marie Wix, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the storms were stronger than anticipated.

"We were expecting those storms to lessen as they went farther south. Some of them just had a little bit more gusto," Wix said.

All survey data and reports collected by the National Weather Service Wednesday were sent back to the office for further analysis. Officials said that review will help them make a final determination on whether a tornado touched down or if the damage was caused by straight-line winds — and just how strong those winds were.

For Rebuck, the path forward is straightforward.

"I'm retired. I can cut trees for the next three months," he said, laughing. "Which I'll probably be doing."